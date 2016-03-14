Teen could face attempted murder charge after shooting father

According to the Hardeman County Sheriff's Department, a 15-year-old boy shot his father shortly before 5 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Sheriff John Doolen said the teenager shot his father in the shoulder with a 12-gauge birdshot.

"He (father) is at the hospital. He's expected to be released here shortly," said Doolen. The extent of the father's injuries is unclear, but he was sent to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Doolen said the teenager was being questioned by the Youth Services Officer and investigators.

"He's expected to be charged with attempted first-degree murder and some other charges," said Doolen.

Those charges have not officially been filed at this time.

The shooting was reported at 4:39 p.m. in the 1400 block of Fayette Corner Road, northwest of Whiteville.

It is unclear at this time if the teen has any previous history of being in trouble. The cause of the shooting and names of those involved have not been released.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.