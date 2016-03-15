'Ban the box' headed to Gov. Haslam for signature

The question on job applications regarding felony convictions could soon disappear.

The "Ban the Box" bill passed the Tennessee House of Representatives on Monday with a vote of 64-24.

With the measure passing in the House, it will now be sent to Governor Bill Haslam for his signature.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Brenda Gilmore (D-Nashville), eliminates the question currently on job applications that ask if an individual has ever been convicted of a felony.

There are some exemptions in the bill. The bill does allow agencies such as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the state Department of Education and the state Board of Education to ask applications about their criminal history.

Those who support the bill say by getting rid of that question, it increases an applicant's chances of being hired.

The Tennessee Senate approved the measure on March 2 by a 25-7 vote.

Governor Haslam has already voiced his support of the bill and is expected to sign the legislation.

