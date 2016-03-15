Teen charged with trying to kill his father

According to the Hardeman County Sheriff's Department, a 15-year-old boy shot his father shortly before 5 p.m. Monday afternoon.

A 15-year-old has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after shooting his father with a 12-gauge buckshot Monday afternoon.

According to Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen, Thomas Smith was shot at his home in the 1400 block of Fayette Corner Road, northwest of Whiteville. Deputies said Smith's teenage son shot his father in the shoulder. Smith was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The teen's sister called 911 to report the shooting.

Tuesday, the teenager was charged with attempted first-degree murder and theft.

Deputies said they do not yet know why the teen shot his father or if the teenager has any prior history with the Department of Children's Services, juvenile court, or law enforcement.

