One dead, two injured in Middleton house fire

An early morning house fire in Hardeman County claimed the life of one and injured two others.

According to fire officials, the fire started around 2 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 600 block of Antioch Road. The fire engulfed the home and destroyed it.

"It was pretty well involved when we arrived on the scene," said Tommy Seever, Middleton Fire Chief.

Seever said fighting the fire was made more difficult due to the location of the home. He said the home was in a rural area with limited access to fire hydrants.

According to the fire chief, it was an intense effort to make several trips of shuttling water in to get the fire to the point where it could be controlled. Seever said it took a couple hours before the firefighters could get the blaze to the point where it could be investigated.

Because someone died in the fire, State Bomb and Arson was called to investigate. No cause of the fire has been determined yet.

"There are a wide range of possibilities," said Seever. "It's inconclusive on the cause right now."

The two others who were injured, according to Seever, had smoke inhalation but no burns.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.