Allergy sufferer? Blame El Nino!

Five… no six. Wait—maybe seven? I’m talking about the number of times I sneezed on-air (but off-camera!) this week so far. If you watch our morning news, you’re probably used to my sneezing. If you are susceptible to any allergies and spend any time in Memphis, TN, chances are you are “ah-choo-ing” a lot yourself these days!

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America just released its annual list of most challenging places to live in the U.S. if you have tree and pollen allergies. Moving up the list from #4 last year to #2 this year—you guessed it, Memphis!

With all the tree, grass, flower and weed pollen we have here in the Mid-South, you might not be surprised. After all, suffering from allergies here seems to be a normal spring time activity. But what *might* surprise you is that this year’s El Niño worked to make the snifflin’ and sneezin’ much worse.

El Niño is a climate cycle that starts in the Pacific Ocean. It’s warm impact has a lot of influence on global weather patterns. The cycle begins when warm water in the western tropical Pacific Ocean moves eastward toward the Americas. Our winter shortens, and warmer air moves in earlier than it usually does. This year has obviously been a powerful El Niño year.

So in short, this warmer winter and the recent rains gave plants and vegetation exactly what they need to release an excessive amount of pollen. We’ve seen the early blooms spring up all around town. With the strong winds lately to spread the pollen around, locals have been suffering even more. At the very least our allergy season has been extended by two to three weeks on the front end. There’s still (unfortunately) plenty of time left, too.

While over-the-counter medications work for some (I’ve tried just about every one available!), doctors suggest a few ways to relieve the symptoms such as reducing your time outdoors, especially on dry, windy days. Another pro-tip I’ve come across: wash your clothes often. I sometimes will re-wear a dress shirt or pair of jeans, but not during allergy season. Notice that film of brownish-green on your car lately? That’s pollen, and it accumulates on everything, including your clothes. Make sure to wash your hair often, too. Frequent showers will help rid your skin of the pollen.

A few other tips: Pollens seem to be the worst between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., so avoid spending time outside specifically during those hours, if possible. Speaking of spending time indoors, make sure your air filters are changed and are hypo-allergenic. I use a filter with a MERV (minimum efficiency reporting value) of 8. The higher the number, the better filtration your house gets. CAUTION: You can buy filters with a MERV 10 or even 12, but they are typically more expensive and can restrict air-flow in homes with older systems.

While these things haven’t been the be-all-end-all of my problems, they’ve certainly helped. Our hope is to hang on a few months until summer—and hey, take some solace in the fact that if you’re suffering, we’re in this together!

