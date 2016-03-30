Flooding and severe storms for the Mid-South

4 to as much as 6 inches of rain possible!

Today is a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY. Between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, more than four inches of rain may fall across parts of the Mid-South, including Memphis. This storm system will come in two rounds: the first this afternoon/evening/tonight, another Thursday afternoon.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH goes into effect for a large portion of the metro and Mid-South from 1 p.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Thursday. The heaviest amounts of rain will be in North Mississippi, where 4-6” of rain may fall before all is said and done Thursday evening. The big problem is the short amount of time this system sticks around. Four to six inches of rain in 24-30 hours will definitely cause flooding problems, especially in low-lying areas and those typical prone to river flooding.

Timing:

Through 3 p.m.: Clouds continue to thicken up. A few sprinkles and showers will develop.

3 p.m.-5 p.m.: Steady rain moves into the Memphis metro. The afternoon and evening commute is looking wet.

5 p.m.-8 p.m.: Rain becomes heavy at times.

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Torrential rain possible. Few severe storms, with gusty winds and even some small hail. Tornado threat isn’t zero, but it’s low.

Early Thursday morning: Clouds will stick around along with a few sprinkles and a stray shower. We’ll coast into the late morning with mild temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Round two moves in after 12 p.m. Thursday. This is the true cold front that will sweep the area. Expect a line of storms to develop and move in after lunch and last through the afternoon. It should sweep the metro by 5 p.m. Severe weather threat: enhanced, with a decent chance that in addition to heavy rain, we’ll see very strong, possibly damaging winds. The best chances of the worst weather look to be to our SE tomorrow, but we will be on alert.

By late afternoon tomorrow, the front will pass us, the skies will clear, and the temperatures will drop. Friday morning’s low: 48!

The weekend is looking mostly sunny to partly cloudy, dry and mild.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

