Sheriff honored for exceptional support of soldiers

Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen was honored on Thursday for his support for military service members who serve in the Army National Guard while also working as deputies.

The award was presented to the sheriff during a community breakfast on Thursday at the Tennessee Army National Guard in Bolivar, home of the 251st MP CO.

Sheriff Doolen was nominated for the Patriot award by Sgt. Cody Naylor and PFC Justin Bryant. Both Naylor and Bryant are deputies with the Hardeman County Sheriff's Department and also serve in the Army National Guard.

"Not many employers are so willing to hire Guard members due to the time taken away from work because of their required duties in the military. This was a way for us to thank not only the sheriff, but all of the command staff at the Sheriff's Office," Naylor said. "They truly go above and beyond the minimum to ensure we are not only allowed whatever time the Guard requires of us, but also supports our careers with them as well. It's an honor to serve my community with the Hardeman County Sheriff's Office under Sheriff John Doolen."

The award is given by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR).

The Patriot Award is an award given to an individual for efforts made to support citizen warriors through providing the soldiers flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families and granting leaves of absence if needed, and other support for their service to the nation.

Those receiving the award can be nominated by a member of the military or their family member.

The Patriot award is provided to an individual supervisor or boss that has shown exceptional support for a Guard member.

