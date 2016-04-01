City's 'Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Celebration' brings key names

The City of Bolivar is partnering with WMC Action News 5 to present a Welcome Home Parade and Celebration like none other for the Vietnam War veterans from Hardeman County and surrounding counties.

The parade will culminate in a celebration event at the National Guard Armory in Bolivar featuring food and display of Vietnam War era items, as well as speakers honoring the Vietnam War veterans and their families.

"You couldn't ask for a better combination and team of speakers, community service leaders, and advocates for the military than those we have put together for this event," Bolivar City Mayor Barrett Stevens said. "Our Vietnam Veterans deserve to be honored and recognized and this day will be special. It is something we have wanted to do and talked about doing for a few years and I am glad we have finally been able to do it."

Emcee of the event will be WMC Action News 5 Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers.

The event will feature information on Agent Orange for veterans and families, as well as recognizing and honoring those who served during the war.

Veterans and families of the Vietnam War are encouraged to attend. Those with collector items of the era who wish to set up a display are asked to contact the city of Bolivar to reserve your free table. Businesses wishing to set up a table at the event for free are asked to contact the city of Bolivar to reserve a table.

"I want all our citizens to come out and show their pride for our service members and their appreciation for these men and women who have given so much. They didn't get their proper welcome home like they deserved, but it is time they receive it now," Stevens said.

Childers will be joined by keynote speaker Brigadier General Tommy Baker of the Tennessee Army National Guard and WMC Action News 5 Digital Content Producer and Award Winning Journalist Amelia Carlson as the additional speakers for the event.

A native Memphian and second generation Mexican-American, Ron's broadcasting career began in Memphis radio in the early 1980s at WRVR, then onto WMC FM 100. In 1989, Ron moved from radio to television as a marketing and promotion producer and part-time weathercaster for WMC Action News 5. In the mid-90s, Ron pursued weather full-time and went on to get his Certificate of Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University.

In 2000, Ron was awarded an Emmy for coverage of a winter storm that blanketed the area with snow. In 2005, Ron was honored by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences with an Emmy nomination for Best Weathercast. And in 2010, Ron was again nominated for an Emmy for his weekly weather web chat on wmcationnews5.com.

Throughout the year, Ron speaks to numerous schools, clubs, and civic groups. He serves as emcee and auctioneer for various fund raisers and he also volunteers his time with several charitable organizations. In 2011, Ron was awarded the Humanitarian of The Year Award from Diversity Memphis for his civic and charitable work in the community.

Brig. Gen. Baker is responsible for the training and supervision of more than 13,000 TN Army National Guard soldiers. He has deployed to Kuwait twice, graduated from the United States Army War College with a master's in Strategic Studies in 2011, and received a master's degree in Business Administration Military Management from Touro University. He has a bachelor's degree in Public Administration from UT Martin and enlisted in the military in 1980 as a 19D Calvary Scout at Troop B, 230th Calvary in Huntingdon, TN.

Amelia Carlson is part of a three generation legacy of military heroes. She is a military wife, daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter.

She is the daughter of SFC Gary Monroe, who served three tours in Vietnam with the 25th Infantry Division and received three purple hearts, two bronze stars and three Air Medals with valor. As a result of her father's service in Vietnam and his continuous exposure to Agent Orange, Amelia began suffering with epilepsy at the age of nine years old and continues to battle health issues directly related to her father's exposure to Agent Orange.

Carlson is a nine-time award winning journalist, former reporter with The Bolivar Bulletin-Times, a published author, and a military advocate with The Real Army Wives.

She holds press awards for Best Single Feature, Best Investigative Reporting, Best News Coverage, and Best Business Coverage, among others.

The event is Saturday, April 9. The parade line up will be at 9:45 a.m. in the parking lot of Tractor Supply on Market Street (Hwy 64). The parade begins at 10 a.m. and will go through town, around the square and will circle back around to the National Guard Armory. The celebration program will begin at 11 a.m. at the National Guard Armory.

A wreath laying ceremony will be held to honor those who served, who sacrificed their lives, and those who have died since coming home.

Any veteran or family member wishing to participate in the parade is encouraged to participate and ride, drive, or walk. Family members of veterans who are deceased are encouraged to participate in the parade to honor their loved one.

