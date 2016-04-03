18-year-old arrested for having gun, drugs at school

An 18-year-old was arrested after he police said he left a backpack with a loaded gun and drugs at Fairley High School.

Police responded to the call of a weapon found on the school's property on Saturday, March 26.

George Winton, 18, was arrested after police found Winton's ID in a backpack alongside a loaded gun and marijuana.

According to the police report, as a teacher was cleaning her room she found a Tommy Hilfiger backpack in the classroom on the chair of a desk. She checked the backpack to see what student had left the backpack and discovered a gun inside the bag.

The teacher called the principal, who reported the weapon to police.

According to the affidavit, police arrived at the school and searched the backpack. They discovered a Smith & Wesson revolver loaded with five rounds and a bag with 0.6 grams of marijuana. In addition, they found a wallet with a TN driver's license and Winton's social security card.

Winton told police the backpack was his and he left it in the classroom. He was charged with carrying a weapon on school property, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.

According to jail records, he was arrested on Saturday, April 2 and was released on April 3.

