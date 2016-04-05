Couple charged with producing counterfeit money

After an undercover sting produced evidence of an operation producing counterfeit money in Millington, a couple is sitting behind bars facing multiple charges.

Secret Service Agents arrested the couple after receiving information that led them to Cassie and David Cresswell.

According to the police affidavit, the Cresswells were producing counterfeit money using a printer out of their residence. A witness also saw the Cresswells take a fresh sheet of counterfeit money from the printer.

Secret Service Agents arranged a purchase of counterfeit money in exchange for real currency. After the purchase, police searched the residence in the 7800 block of Commodore.

They located 2 counterfeit twenty dollar bills, clippings, counterfeit currency paper stock and printers with ink cartridges.

Cassie Cresswell allowed police to search her room. After doing a follow up at the location, detectives located counterfeit currency in a shoe consisting of hundreds and twenties (34 twenty dollar bills, and 38 hundred dollar bills) and clippings in a trash can.

The Cresswells are charged with Criminal Simulation to Wit $1,000, and forgery.

