Overton Park report seeks to find Greensward solution

A lengthy report could be one step closer toward compromise in the battle over the Greensward.

As the conversation continues to heat up, a report claiming to have fair solutions sets out to help move Overton Park Conservancy and Memphis Zoo officials closer to a compromise on how to handle overflow parking.

"We can move forward on some things immediately. Some would take long term planning," Overton Park Conservancy member Tina Sullivan said.

The Overton Park Transportation and Parking Report spells out short term and long term solutions. Overton Park supporters said the solutions were examined by expert architects and planners.

The goal is to slowly create new parking areas and move overflow zoo parking off the Greensward over time.

The short term solutions include increasing pedestrian access to the park for surrounding neighborhoods and creating an incentive program.

But the long term solutions include creating new parking throughout Overton Park. According to the report, that could include between 100-300 new parking spaces. It may also include creating a parking structure. Read more about Overton Park Conservancy's report here.

"We haven't had a chance to sit down and discuss the report with the zoo. We plan to sit down and do that," Sullivan said.

The Memphis Zoo sent a statement confirming they have not had the opportunity to look over the study, but they have received it.

We have not published a report, but I’m looking into previous reports that we had done. As for everything else, we recently received the parking recommendations study. Once we have had the time to review all the recommendations, we will be happy to provide our insight.

Of the five locations examined by experts, Sullivan said experts suggested a parking deck could be built on the zoo's secondary Prentiss Place lot.

"We know that is an expensive solution with a lot of hurdles to overcome, again, this is a starting point," Sullivan said.

