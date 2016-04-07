VIDEO: Survivor's home video captures power of tornado

This incredible video shows the power of a tornado, but it also serves as a warning.

The video was filmed on April 9, 2015, but it has just recently been released by the man who survived the tornado that hit Fairdale, IL.

Clem Shultz sat quietly in the 2nd floor of his home as this large and deadly tornado ripped through his neighborhood. He filmed it as it roared over his home.

He thought the tornado was going to turn right, but it didn't.

In a twist of fate, Shultz survived the direct hit by the tornado on the 2nd floor. He had a number of very serious injuries. However, his wife did not survive.

She was on the 1st floor in the kitchen below him.

The video serves also as a reminder and a warning never to attempt to video or take photos of a tornado as it approaches your location.

Please follow the National Weather Service warning advice: "Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris."

