Convicted felon walks by officers while carrying gun, drugs

A man is facing multiple charges after MPD officers discovered he had a stolen gun and drugs on him in a convenience store on N. Hollywood Street.

According to the affidavit, Memphis police officers stopped at the Q-stop grocery in the 2600 block of N. Hollywood Street on Thursday.

While at the store, officers saw Robert Moore with a handgun in his waistband inside the store. Officers asked to see Moore's handgun carry permit, which he told officers he did not possess.

Officers ran a check on the gun, a Cobra .380, and it came back as stolen under a previous theft from a motor vehicle. When officers checked Moore, they located two baggies in his pocket containing 45.1 grams of powder cocaine and another large rock of crack weighing 3.8 grams.

Officers also discovered Moore was a convicted felon, with two prior felony convictions of possession of controlled substances with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell marijuana.

Moore was arrested and charged with a convicted felon being in possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, possession of a controlled substance with intent, and theft of property under $500.

