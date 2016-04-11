Severe weather possible for the Mid-South

1 to 3 inches of rain not out of the question before midnight

We’re expecting two main rounds of showers and storms today, with light/moderate scattered rain and thunder throughout most of the late morning and early afternoon.

Strong south winds continue to pump in Gulf moisture and warm temperatures. This “fuel to the fire” will help to bring in areas of moderate to heavy rain as our cold front approaches from the NW today. While the current morning round of showers and storms shouldn’t be severe, instability and the ingredients for possible severe storms do look more likely for the later afternoon and evening. This final round of rain and thunder moves in along the actual cold front, which sweeps through Memphis and the Mid-South late tonight into early Tuesday.

Timing:

Morning hours : Rain and non-severe thunderstorms. Some could see some heavy rain at times with lightning and thunder.

Through 5pm : Scattered showers and rumbles. Most of this will be light to moderate at times, with clouds and sprinkles in between.

5pm-Midnight : Moderate to heavy rain and even a few strong/severe storms possible. After 12am, the front passes through, the clearing begins and the temperatures drop to 50 (40 in the suburbs) by Tuesday morning.

Severe Weather Threat:

While the morning round doesn’t appear to be significant in terms of severe weather, the late afternoon and evening storms do have the potential for gusty winds, flooding rain and even some small hail and an isolated tornado. However, the best potential for the right ingredients to come together for severe weather seem to be positioned over Arkansas and Texas today (specifically the Ark-La-Tex region) with an enhanced chance of large hail and tornadoes. That said, most of the WMC Action News 5 viewing area is in the “marginal” category, with a few southwest counties in the “slight” category.

After midnight, cooler and drier air works into the Mid-South, delivering a mild and quiet Tuesday and Wednesday. Looking ahead, the upcoming weekend looks warm and dry!

Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Storm Team. We'll keep you covered and ahead of the storms.

Download the WMC Action News 5 StormTrack 5 app for iPhone or Android to track the storm as it moves through the area.

Text 'SEVERE' to 90105 to receive severe weather text alerts.

Click here for our interactive radar.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.