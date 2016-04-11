Memphis PD celebrate National Public Safety Tele-Communicators Week

Some of the dispatchers for the Memphis Police Department took a few moments to let loose and enjoy some fun before their shift on Monday as they celebrated National Public Safety Tele-Communicators Week.

Memphis Police Department posted a photo of some of their dispatchers enjoying "fun and games during their roll call briefing" as a way to celebrate.

The post, which says in part, "these dedicated professionals are the First, First Responders for our community," recognizes the important role dispatchers play in saving lives during emergencies.

We join with MPD and all citizens in thanking those who work hard to save lives and protect our citizens.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.