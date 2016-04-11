Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey honored by Senate

Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris (right) sponsored the resolution to honor Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey (standing with his family to the left) (SOURCE: Nelia Dempsey)

Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey was honored on the Senate floor for his years of service (SOURCE: Nelia Dempsey)

On the Tennessee Senate floor Monday, Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey stood with his family as his colleagues honored him with a joint resolution for his 24 years of service, which included 20 in the Senate.

Joint Resolution 764, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris (R-Collierville), received a unanimous vote from senators in a show of appreciation for Ramsey's service to Tennessee.

"Ron Ramsey always called me his 'wing man'. He said he 'was the salesman, I was the engineer,'" said Sen. Norris. "I wanted the record to reflect his legacy. At the end, I said we recognized 'it matters who governs.' Now, it matters how we govern, and we won't let him down."

Ramsey became the first Republican in 140 years to be Speaker of the Senate when he took the office in 2007 after defeating longtime Democrat John Wilder. Wilder had served as Senate Speaker since 1971. Ramsey was re-elected to that position in 2009 and has become the longest-serving Republican lieutenant governor in state history.

He began his legislative career when he won a term in the House of Representatives in 1992. He served two terms in the House before moving to the Senate in 1996.

Ramsey made the announcement on March 16 that he would not seek re-election.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.