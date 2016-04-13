Police: Man charged with stealing baby bag

A man is facing burglary charges after police said he broke into a vehicle and stole items belonging to a baby.

According to the police affidavit, a woman told police she saw Jewel Mathis go into her yard and open the driver side front door of her 2005 Honda Odyssey and steal a small baby's bag.

According to the affidavit, that appears to be the only thing that was stolen from the vehicle.

Mathis was identified in a six person photo lineup.

