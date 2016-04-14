Gov. Bill Haslam vetoes Bible bill

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam shot down efforts by the Tennessee legislature to make the Holy Bible the official state book.

Haslam vetoed the controversial bill on Thursday, noting an opinion issued in 2015 by Attorney General Herbert Slatery that said the bill could violate the state and federal constitutions.

In a letter to House Speaker Beth Harwell, Haslam said it was a combination of the Attorney General's opinion, combined with the governor's own personal opinion that led him to his veto.

"In addition to the constitutional issues with the bill, my personal feeling is that this bill trivializes the Bible, which I believe is a sacred text," Haslam wrote. "If we believe that the Bible is the inspired word of God, then we shouldn't be recognizing it only as a book of historical and economic significance. If we are recognizing the Bible as a sacred text, then we are violating the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Tennessee by designating it as the official state book."

The legislature still has time to overturn the veto if it chooses to do so.

