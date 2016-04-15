State budget approved, includes $12M for St. Jude expansion

The $1 billion expansion plans of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital received a huge boost on Thursday when state legislators approved a $34.8 billion state budget that included $12 million in state aid for the upcoming expansion of the hospital.

The $12 million inclusion into the state budget comes on the heels of months of discussions Governor Bill Haslam has been involved in with various individuals on the hospital's behalf, including Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and St. Jude's fundraising arm ALSAC, on how the state could help with the expansion plans.

It is unclear at this time if the $12 million is the total amount requested by St. Jude from the state, or if it is a portion of what was requested.

Haslam said the state financial aid will likely help Memphis with infrastructure improvements in the blighted areas near the St. Jude campus. It is not clear if there is a match requirement attached to the state infrastructure grant, since most state infrastructure grants normally require local governments to at least match the state assistance they receive.

Haslam has also said the assistance could come over a multi-year period, instead of in a single year.

The budget plan will be sent to Gov. Haslam to be signed into law.

