Washington state fugitive captured in Tennessee

U.S. Marshals acted on a tip regarding the location of a wanted fugitive out of the state of Washington and discovered the man in a home in Toone, Tennessee.

U.S. Marshals found Michael Orquia, 44, in a residence and arrested him without incident.

Orquia is wanted by the Thurston County Sheriff's Office in Washington state on four counts of child molestation.

Investigators believe Orquia left the state of Washington with an acquaintance and ended up in Hardeman County.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.