Man arrested for cocaine in his dentures

A Blytheville man has given a new meaning to "lying through your teeth" after trying to hide cocaine in his mouth.

According to a Blytheville police report, officers pulled a vehicle over on Wednesday, April 13, and noticed that both the driver and passenger were "sweating profusely."

Jimmy Givens, 60, was the passenger in the vehicle and police said he put a large steak knife in his pocket. Officers asked both people to get out of the vehicle.

The driver agreed to a search, according to the report. However, Givens was resistant and not compliant with officers initially.

After telling police he did not have anything illegal on him, Givens was "having trouble opening his mouth" when he was answering questions for police.

According to the police report, officers found a crack pipe on Givens and then, after Givens opened his mouth, they discovered a white substance that Givens tried to swallow. Givens later removed his dentures and showed police the white substance, which tested positive for cocaine, that was in his mouth.

Additional baggies of cocaine were found in the vehicle and one in Givens' sock.

Givens was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tempering with evidence, third-degree battery, carrying a prohibited weapon and resisting arrest.

