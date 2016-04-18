Memphis attorney appointed to TN Court of Criminal Appeals

The Tennessee State Legislature confirmed Memphis attorney J. Ross Dyer to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeal's West Tennessee division on Monday.

Dyer, 43, has served as the chief counsel for Shelby County government for the last two years.

As Governor Bill Haslam's appointee, he replaces Roger Page on the 12-member state appeals court.

Haslam announced Dyer as his selection to replace Page on March 31.

Dyer will be among the 12-member court that will hear appeals in criminal cases from trial courts. The appeals cases from the Court of Criminal Appeals are sent to the Tennessee Supreme Court.

