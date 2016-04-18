Rajun Cajun Scramble brings in $25K for Porter-Leath - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Rajun Cajun Scramble brings in $25K for Porter-Leath

(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The annual Rajun Cajun Scramble on Monday is expected to have raised $25,000 for Porter-Leath. 

Teams gathered on the green and in the sunshine to compete for a good cause. 

Mobile Users: Click Here to view slideshow of the Golf Scramble

Over the last 10 years, the tournament has raised $160,000 for Porter-Leath and benefited the children and families the organization serves.

WMC Action News 5 hit the green with other teams from the Mid-South, and our very own Joe Birch showcased his skills as he drained a birdie putt.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly