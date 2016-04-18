Rajun Cajun Scramble brings in $25K for Porter-Leath

The annual Rajun Cajun Scramble on Monday is expected to have raised $25,000 for Porter-Leath.

Teams gathered on the green and in the sunshine to compete for a good cause.

Over the last 10 years, the tournament has raised $160,000 for Porter-Leath and benefited the children and families the organization serves.

WMC Action News 5 hit the green with other teams from the Mid-South, and our very own Joe Birch showcased his skills as he drained a birdie putt.

