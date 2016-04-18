Habitual motor vehicle offender arrested for another DUI

A habitual motor vehicle offender with a lengthy history of charges will face a judge again on May 2 after being arrested for seven additional charges on Sunday. Raymond McCoy is no stranger to courts or motor vehicle charges, but somehow was back on the streets and behind a wheel.

According to the police affidavit, officers received an anonymous call reporting a driver that was driving "erratically" in the area of Whitney Avenue and Thomas Street. The anonymous caller followed the car, a black Nissan Altima, until police arrived.

According to the affidavit, when police arrived, the car had stopped in a parking lot of a Marathon Gas Station on Thomas Street.

The officer walked to the vehicle and identified himself and noticed the driver was "dirty, disheveled, watery and his eyes were observed to be half closed."

When asked for his driver's license and insurance, McCoy told the officer he didn't have any insurance and "uttered that he was a habitual motor vehicle offender, and that he should not be a habitual motor vehicle offender."

According to the affidavit, the officer reported McCoy had a "dazed/confused look about his face, his speech was slurred...and was slow to speak."

McCoy has a history of offenses and run ins with the law that include charges for aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance (two times), violation of vehicle registration law (three times), no driver's license, driving under the influence (three times), receiving stolen property (three times), reckless driving (two times), public drunkenness (three times), contempt of court, assault (two times), third degree (two times), disturbing the peace (two times), and assault with intent to commit a felony.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.