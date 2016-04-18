Man arrested for attempted murder after being on run for 5 years

A man is behind bars after police said he severely beat and tried to kill his former neighbor. He has been on the run from police for five years, but is now in the Shelby County jail.

According to detectives, Carl L. Evans went to the home of his neighbor on December 19, 2009 and asked to borrow some money. The neighbor refused to loan Evans any money.

After being refused, police said Evans pulled a handgun on the man and began ransacking the home and searching for money. While searching through the home, Evans found golf clubs and used one of them to severely beat the victim as he continued to demand money.

After being badly beaten, the victim finally told Evans where he could find $500 that was hidden in the home. After getting the money, Evans covered the man's face with a pillow and said, "I have to kill you, because you know who I am."

According to the police affidavit, the man said he could hear the clicking sound of Evans' gun as Evans pulled the trigger and he heard Evans complaining that the gun jammed. Evans then ran away from the home with the money.

According to the affidavit, the victim then crawled to a neighbor's house where the neighbor called police and paramedics.

He suffered several broken ribs, a bruised lung, and several lacerations to his head, face and body.

As he was still hospitalized at Regional One, the man identified Evans in a photo to police as the one who assaulted him.

Evans was booked in the Shelby County jail on Sunday and charged with attempted second degree murder.

He is currently being held on a $200,000 bond and will be in court on April 25.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.