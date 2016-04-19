Deputy poses as delivery driver to catch drug dealer

A man having counterfeit prescription pills shipped to him found himself behind bars after a sheriff's deputy pretended to be a delivery driver.

According to the affidavit, a Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy received information from a FDA agent about a package being shipped to a business in the 6400 block of Shelby Drive. The package was addressed to Gamal Saeed.

According to police, FDA agents told the deputy the package contained 3,000 counterfeit Viagra and 1,080 Vigour pills.

After obtaining a search warrant, a SCSO deputy posed as a delivery driver and delivered the package to the address.

The deputies then saw Saeed later drive into the parking lot of the business and, after a few minutes, Saeed was seen opening the back door of the store and throwing the parcel into the trash. Deputies also saw Saeed try to cover it up in the trash.

Saeed, 24, was arrested for manufacturing imitation of controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Deputies seized a Llama .45 caliber handgun, 1 blister pack Cialis 1 pill, Viagra 4 blister packs (16 cts), and one bottle of Cialis (30 ct) at the business location.

After receiving permission from Saeed for deputies to search his apartment in the 4700 block of Pelican Bay, deputies recovered 1 loaded Ruger 9mm handgun, 1 baggie of Khat weighing 65.9 grams, three boxes of shipping labels, 32 Cialis pills, and 22 Viagra pills.

Saeed made bail on a $60,000 bond and is due in court on April 26.

