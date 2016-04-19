Police: Man sells car with lien against it; declares it stolen

In a strange story of trying to avoid repossession, Memphis Police Department said it received a report of a stolen vehicle from a man who said he had his car stolen during a Craigslist transaction on October 29, 2015.

According to the affidavit, Antonio Staples told police his 2003 Infiniti G35 was stolen while he was selling it to a man from a Craigslist ad. He told police two people agreed to follow him to the 800 block of Faxon Avenue to complete the purchase.

Staples told police he went inside the location. When he came back out, the car was gone.

The following day, the man who 'purchased' the vehicle contacted MPD and requested the police to run a check on the VIN number of the car he purchased the prior day from a Craigslist listing. He said the purchase did not come with a title and he was wanting the police to check the vehicle.

After running the VIN, police said the car came back as the one reported stolen by Staples.

The victim and a witness he had with him during the transaction verified Staples was paid $2,500 for the car.

Police investigated further into the incident and discovered the car had a lien on it from Title Max where Staples had signed a title pledge agreement with Title Max and did not have a title to conduct a sale for the vehicle. A Title Max representative told police Staples did not have consent or permission from the company to sell the car and, in fact, the car was up for repossession by Title Max at the time Staples sold the car to Ward.

Staples was arrested and charged with filing a false police report, fraudulent concealment of a motor vehicle, and fraudulent transfer of a motor vehicle.

Staples was arrested Monday and is scheduled for court on April 26.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.