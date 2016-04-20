Hardeman County seeks private act for non-partisan elections

The Hardeman County Commission approved a resolution Tuesday asking the state legislature to create a Private Act that would allow the county to have non-partisan elections county wide. The move would eliminate all primary elections from the county government.

The resolution passed in an 11-4 vote, with commissioners Charles "Viscen" Morrow, Anthony Pulse, Elvis White and Major Wilburn voting against the resolution.

Hardeman County Mayor Jimmy Sain said partisan issues do not come up on a county level and party affiliations are not needed.

He commended the commissioners for taking steps to eliminate partisan issues on a county level.

"The commission took a giant step in removing the political labels that county officials are saddled with. There is no place in local government for party politics. We serve our community regardless of party affiliation," Sain said. "The decisions made as county mayor are based on my Biblical beliefs, not political party beliefs."

But, the resolution could receive mixed responses from the county's state lawmakers when it reaches the legislature for a vote.

State Representative Johnny Shaw (D-Bolivar) is not so supportive with allowing the county to go non-partisan with their elections.

"I disagree. It gives you an opportunity to get away without responsibility," Rep. Shaw said.

However, the resolution appears to have enough votes to receive support from Senator Dolores Gresham (R-Somerville), since it received two thirds votes from the commission.

Gresham said she would support the request if it has 2/3 votes from the county commission.

"I require that if a local government requests a Private Act, that the 2/3 vote be validated. I believe that 2/3 vote assures me that the people are truly represented," Sen. Gresham said.

The county commission will have to wait until next year to see if it will gain enough support to eliminate partisan elections for their county government.

"In this case, the process began so late in the legislative session that the constitutional requirement of readings on three legislative days could not be met," Sen. Gresham said.

The Private Act request will not be brought up before the legislature until January 2017, leaving this year's August election with no changes. If the Private Act request passes the legislature, it would first apply to the 2018 county elections.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.