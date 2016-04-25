Severe weather mid-week for the Mid-South

After such a bright and warm – not to mention quiet weekend, possible severe weather is brewing for the middle of the week across the Mid-South.

With an upper level and surface low forming in the plains and moving toward the Ohio Valley, winds will continue to increase today into tomorrow from the South at 10-20 mph. This will add “steam to the pot”, increasing humidity over the next few days. What this does is set up a scenario where showers and thunderstorms could become strong to severe late Tuesday (west) and Wednesday afternoon- for the entire Mid-South.

By Tuesday night, a strong upper-level low pressure system moves into the plains from the Rockies. A disturbance ahead of this will trigger showers and storms late Tuesday as far South as the Bootheel. Overnight, this will move into the Mid-South, including the Memphis metro.

THIS IS THE KEY: between Wednesday morning and Wednesday afternoon, we may see some sunshine—not a good thing if we do. Sun acts like “fuel to the fire” for afternoon thunderstorms, especially given the moisture, warm air and significant drier air behind this system. That said, Wednesday afternoon, we’ll all need to be weather-aware and weather-alert, as a chance for powerful thunderstorms exists across the entire Mid-South.

Regardless of the morning rain, our latest computer models have enough instability and shear in the afternoon for heavy rain, gusty winds and even an isolated tornado threat.

The system weakens by Thursday to where we are just left with a few showers and the possibility of a non-severe storm. Thursday night is quiet, but it won’t stay that way for long.

Another storm system pushes out of the Rockies and upper Mid-West and into the Mid-South for Friday. Unfortunately, just in time for the Beale Street Music Festival, rain gear will be a much-needed necessity.

With a warm front pushing north Saturday and a few upper-level disturbances squeezing out showers Saturday night and Sunday, Beale Street Music Fest fans may get a little drenched. While we can’t rule out a few storms, severe weather chances are low (but not zero!)

Either way, we're dedicated to keep you safe and informed and ahead of the storms this busy week.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

