19-year-old arrested for shooting sleeping woman

Tipton County deputies are searching for the person responsible for shooting into a home where eight adults and children were sleeping.

A 19-year-old has been arrested in the weekend shooting of a woman who was sleeping in Brighton.

19-year-old Jason Levi Butts from Atoka, Tennessee, has been arrested by Tipton County Sheriff's Office detectives for shooting a woman in the hip as she slept beside her daughter in their home in the 5700 block of Old Memphis Road.

According to investigators, Butts confessed to his role in the shooting and detectives said the victim was not the intended target.

The woman was shot with a rifle near the roadway in front of the home. The bullet entered into the bedroom where the victim was sleeping, traveled through the wall, through the mattress, and struck the victim in the hip.

At the time of the shooting, there were eight adults and children in the home.

Butts will be formally charged Thursday with eight counts of aggravated assault and eight counts of reckless endangerment and vandalism. He remains in custody awaiting his appearance in Tipton County General Sessions Court on May 6.

