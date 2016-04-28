Local Music Review - Cory Taylor Cox 'Extended Play'

Memphis-born, and now Nashville-transplant, Cory Taylor Cox’s third studio effort Extended Play is coming out soon.

The four song EP hits iTunes, Amazon, and other major online music stores on May 13, 2016. If you’re a fan of nostalgia and vinyl, however, you can pre-order a limited edition vinyl from his website by clicking here.

Cox’s release is an excellent indie rock collection of songs. From the 2009 to the reverb-heavy electric sound of Memphis Kids, this EP is full of heart, skillful musicianship, and personal lyrics. Definitely recommended for an early evening on the patio with a few drinks or lying on the floor with some headphones and staring at the ceiling.

The opening track Memphis Kids is a favorite for me. It’s as if Marc Cohn wrote indie rock today. What I love most about songs written about Memphis is the name-dropping of favorite locations around town and the people that occupy the city. This song mentions everything from the midtown alternative scene to Poplar Avenue, Shangri-La Records to B.B. King. Cox’s love of Memphis shines through on this track.

Another favorite track on Extended Play is the tribute For a Gentleman. Written for a friend of Cox, who seemed to help him out through a tough time, and offered a different perspective on life and politics. It’s a very touching tribute to someone who’s always been around and features a simple two guitar, two vocal setup. The vocal harmonies match the heartfelt lyrics.

You can get a preview of Extended Play on Cory Taylor Cox’s website, along with his other albums (which I would recommend). If you’re a fan of meaningful lyrics, matched with simplistic indie rock sounds, this EP is definitely worth your time.

If you’re a musician, or band with new music out, and would like me to check it out, please e-mail me at jjaggers@wmctv.com.

