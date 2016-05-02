Progress continues on Mississippi's new museums

Construction on the State of Mississippi's first Civil Rights Museum and Museum of History in Jackson, Mississippi, is nearly complete.

Professional exhibit builders have arrived in town to create the displays, which will be built out-of-state and installed next March.

Visitors to the 200,000-square foot building will soon be able to walk through the doors and enjoy the displays, while remembering and learning about the pivotal parts of history.

"Walls have gone up. We've started to paint. We have other areas that are coming to fruition and we know that the end is in sight. It'll be here before we know it," Project Director Lucy Allen said.

More than $60 million in state and private money has been put into creating the project. The parking garage has been placed into a hillside on North Street and Jackson.

After multiple stalls and re-starts, construction began on the project in 2013 after the Legislature appropriated the money for construction on the museums.

The museums are scheduled to open just in time for the state's bicentennial celebration. Ribbon cutting is scheduled for December 2017.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.