Man arrested after selling food from a grill in truck bed

A man is behind bars after officers caught him selling food from an open flame grill in the back of his truck.

On May 2, Memphis police officers saw Brian Miller, 28, selling food from a grill in the back of his red pick up truck in the area of Second Avenue and Beale Street. According to the affidavit, the officers asked Miller if he had a city permit for operating a food business in city limits.

Miller told officers he did not need a permit because he is a free man, governed only under the Constitution of the United States.

The officers asked Miller to step down from the bed of the pickup truck, and he refused until he was able to speak with a supervisor.

A supervisor came to the scene, but Miller still refused to provide any identification or comply with orders given by officers.

He was placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct and sales by transitory vendor without a license.

He continued to tell officers, after being placed under arrest, that he was a free man and does not recognize the laws.

His vehicle was towed.

