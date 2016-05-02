Police: Man wrecks car 4 months after stealing it from dealership

A man who, according to police, stole a car from Mid-South Global Auto Sales shortly before the new year, has been arrested after he wrecked the same stolen car four months later.

According to Memphis Police Department, Wayne Sanders, 23, is charged with stealing a green 2005 Ford Focus from Mid-South Global Auto Sales in the 1700 block of Winchester Road on December 27, 2015. He then, according to police, was involved in a car accident with that same car on May 1.

Officers responded to an auto accident on Sunday in the 4000 block of Almo where a green 2005 Ford Focus had struck a mailbox.

The Focus had a temporary tag on it and the officers searched for the VIN on the driver side dash. The VIN had been removed from this area. Officers then searched for the VIN on the driver said door. The VIN had been removed from this area as well.

Officers were eventually able to locate the VIN on the engine, and the vehicle came back stolen from Mid-South Global Auto Sales.

Sanders was arrested and taken into custody for further investigation. He refused to give a written statement. He did not provide a valid driver's license and did not provide proof of insurance.

