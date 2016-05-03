Hardeman County Bail Bond company owner arrested, indicted

The owner of Statewide Bail Bonding Company turned himself into law enforcement on Tuesday after a grand jury indicted him on multiple felony charges the previous day. The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the arrest of Thomas Earl Allen.

Thomas Earl Allen, 56, was indicted by the Hardeman County Grand Jury on 22 counts of falsification of bail bond tax returns, one count of felony bail bond tax evasion, and one count of felony count of theft of property over $10,000.

According to the indictments, from April 2010 through September 2015, Allen failed to remit bail bond tax collected from bonds written at Statewide Bail Bonding.

"Tennessee's tax structure depends on taxpayers voluntarily complying with the laws," Revenue Commissioner Richard Roberts said. "Taxpayers who collect but intentionally do not remit bail bond tax breach the public's trust and violate the criminal laws of the state. This cause underscores our commitment to rigorous and fair tax administration."

If convicted, Allen could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in prison and fined up to $3,000 for each count of falsification of bail bond tax returns, a maximum of two years in prison, and fined up to $3,000 for bail bond tax evasion. If he is convicted of theft of property, Allen could be sentenced to a maximum of six years in prison and fined up to $10,000.

A $12 bail bond tax is levied on all bail bonds written in the state of Tennessee.

Allen also runs Statewide Pawn Shop in Bolivar, TN.

