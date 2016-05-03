Burglar leaves Miller High Life calling card at apartments

A burglar is behind bars after being caught hiding in a closet of an apartment, and leaving a signature calling card behind at each apartment police said he burglarized.

According to Memphis police, Daytrum Durnell Jefferson, 37, was arrested after two men caught him hiding in the closet of an apartment in the 3400 block of Pheasant Drive after the alarm company alerted the owner of a burglary.

Police said Jefferson can be seen on surveillance video walking through the complex with bags of piping. After being taken into custody, police said Jefferson admitted to being in the apartment without permission, but could not give an explanation about the recently cut copper piping that was found lying on the floor. The copper piping was discovered still frozen from freon going through it.

In addition, a cold Miller High Life beer was found sitting on the kitchen counter.

During the investigation, eight additional apartment burglaries (seven on Deer Run Court, one on Quail Ridge Lane) were connected to Jefferson because each burglary had missing copper piping and wiring, as well as a Miller High Life beer left on the scene.

Jefferson is scheduled to appear in court May 10. He is currently being held on a $30,000 bond.

