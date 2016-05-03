Man arrested for holding knife to cashier's throat

Whiteville police have arrested a man who is charged with holding a knife to the throat of a grocery store cashier on Tuesday morning before walking out with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to Whiteville Police Chief Steven Stanley, no one was injured during the robbery of Gordon's IGA-Foodland.

Terry Hill, 41, was arrested Tuesday night at the Aristocrat Motel in Bolivar, and is charged with aggravated robbery.

"After a brief struggle, he was taken into custody," Whiteville Police Chief Steven Stanley said. "He is charged with aggravated robbery with other charges pending."

Chief Stanley said Hill canvassed the store by riding by it and passing through the store, before doing the robbery. He then pretends to make a purchase, writes out a check, and makes his way to the register with a knife in his hand.

Hill made off in a black GMC Jimmy.

