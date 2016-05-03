North Carolina missing woman believed to be headed to Whiteville

A missing North Carolina woman is believed to be on her way to Whiteville, Tennessee, and authorities believe she is in danger.

According to Whiteville police, Bobbi Jo Herndon is being lured to the area by an inmate pretending to be country music star Dierks Bentley.

Whiteville is the home of two state prisons, Whiteville Correctional Facility and Hardeman County Correctional Facility, operated by Corrections Corporation of America (CCA).

Herndon is a white female, between 5'6'' - 5'8'', and weighs approximately 300 lbs, with blue eyes and has no teeth.

According to her family, she has mental health issues that include bipolar, depression, and is mildly mentally challenged.

If you see Bobbi Jo Herndon, call the Whiteville Police Department at 731-254-9450.

