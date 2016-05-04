Millington fire chief to fill in as police chief

Millington's fire chief will now also be in charge of the police department, after the city's police chief resigned.

Millington Police Chief Arthur Heun sent an email to members of his department earlier this week saying he planned to retire Friday, May 6. In the email, he did not specify the reason for the retirement.

Millington's city manager said the public safety roles have been restructured and Fire Chief Gary Graves will now lead both departments.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.