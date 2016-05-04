Blues City Brewery supervisor accused of exposing himself to co- - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Blues City Brewery supervisor accused of exposing himself to co-worker

A supervisor at Blues City Brewery is accused of exposing himself to a co-worker.

The victim said she was doing paperwork last week when Corrie Bornds walked over with his pants open.

Police said he then performed a lewd act, watched for her reaction, and then walked away.

The woman said she left the building and told a corporate manager. Bornds was her direct supervisor at Blues City Brewery.

Bornds was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. He was booked on a $250 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 5. He was released on bond May 4.

