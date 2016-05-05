Most frequently drawn Powerball numbers

The Powerball jackpot grew to $510 million. The next drawing takes place Saturday, August 19.

So, how do you pick your lottery numbers?

Many people use birthdays, while others use lucky numbers or the quick-pick option. There are almost as many ways of choosing lottery numbers as there are chances of winning it.

With a $510 million Powerball jackpot on the line, millions of people will be trying to pick the winning combination.

The Powerball drawing consists of five white balls and one red Powerball. Each ball is identical to the other except for the number it has on it, and past drawing have no impact on future drawings. That means each ball has the exact same chance of being drawn.

However, players will still look at past statistics to try to choose the numbers that come up most often.

LottoNumbers.com keeps track of every single Powerball drawing. It even lists how many times each number has been drawn. Click here to pour through the statistics.

Playing these numbers do not change your odds. Whether you choose your own numbers or play a quick pick, the odds are still 1 in 292,201,338 that you’ll collect the $510 million.

Tennessee winners

The last people to win a big Powerball jackpot in Tennessee were John and Lisa Robinson in January 2016. They bought the ticket at Naifeh's Food Market in Munford and split the $1.5 billion jackpot with two other winners.

The couple opted for the lump sum of more than $327 million. The Robinsons said they planned to pay off their daughter's student loans and return to work.

Big winner’s advice

Richard Lustig claims to be a seven-time lottery grand prize winner and author of "Learn How To Increase Your Chances of Winning The Lottery."

Lustig said one way to increase your chances of winning the lottery is simply by picking your own numbers versus using the quick-pick option.

"There's no magic method to picking your numbers, I get emails every day asking. One number doesn't win the jackpot, a set of numbers does," says Lustig.

Lustig believes that what matters is whether the set of numbers people pick is a good one or not.

"The research is not that easy, it takes some time. Anything in life that's worth having takes time," says Lustig.

One secret Lustig will share is that he believes picking the same numbers regularly, even if you are losing, gives you more edge in the next drawing.

