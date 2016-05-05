Commissioner McQueen to visit Fayette, Hardeman County schools

Elementary and middle schoolers in Tennessee will have to wait another few weeks for TNReady tests.

The Tennessee Department of Education has ended their contract with its statewide testing vendor.

The troubles continue with the standardized testing for students after failure of Tennessee Ready testing statewide.

As part of her Classroom Chronicles tour across the state, Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen continues her commitment to visit 10,000 teachers by the end of the 2015-2016 school year.

Next up, she's visiting the Mid-South. Her travels will take her to Oakland Elementary School and Bolivar Elementary School on May 13.

The purpose of the tour, according to Commissioner McQueen, is to learn from the teachers across the state and to celebrate the work being accomplished in the classrooms across every region of Tennessee. The Classroom Chronicles tour began in February 2015, shortly after McQueen was sworn in as Tennessee's commissioner of education on January 17, 2015.

In light of the failed TNReady testing this year, continued delays prior to Commissioner McQueen, and the Department of Education announcing the cancellation of the TNReady vendor--which resulted in cancellation of testing for many students across the state for the year--her visits to the teachers and schools could continue providing an avenue for teachers to voice their concerns.

Commissioner McQueen will reach her goal of 10,000 teachers this before ever making it to the Mid-South. She should reach the 10,000 teachers goal while visiting Richland School in Lynneville and Poplar Grove Elementary in Franklin just days before she tours the Mid-South.

However, she will continue visiting schools and teachers until the end of the year in order to learn from those in the field.

