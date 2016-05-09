Police searching for carjacking suspects

Memphis police are searching for two men responsible for carjacking a man in the 4800 block of Cromwell Road on Sunday.

According to police, the victim said he was getting out of his vehicle when two men walked up to him and pulled out a gun.

He said both men were dressed in all black clothing and were approximately 20-25 years old.

They stole the victim's 1998 Dodge Ram, which was later found a short distance away in the 4700 block of Cromwell Road.

No arrest have been made in this case.

Police released a photo of the men taken from a surveillance camera.

If you have any information on the men, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

