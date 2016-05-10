Man charged with Sunday night murder of Bolivar man

A man is charged with the murder of a Bolivar man after special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said he shot and killed a 36-year-old.

Officials said Marco Dewayne Jenkins, 37, turned himself in to TBI agents at the Hardeman County Sheriff's Office on Monday morning for the shooting death of Demetrius Hoyle on Sunday night at approximately 9:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a vehicle flagged down a Tennessee State Trooper at the intersection of Highway 57 and Tippah Street in Grand Junction and told the trooper the passenger in his car had been shot.

Officers from the Hardeman County Sheriff's Office and the Grand Junction Police Department responded to assist the trooper, and found Hoyle deceased.

During the course of the investigation, TBI agents identified Jenkins as the individual responsible for the shooting.

Jenkins is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony. He was booked into the Hardeman County Jail. He has no set bond at this time.

TBI agents joined state troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Hardeman County Sheriff's Office deputies in the investigation at the request of 25th District Attorney General Mike Dunavant.

