Police: Fred's employee charged with theft, criminal conspiracy

A former Fred's employee is facing criminal charges after being accused of using his employment at the store to steal from the business, and help others steal.

According to the affidavit, Manuel Claiborne, 27, was an employee at Fred's in the 7900 block of East Shelby Drive and fraudulently sold store items to numerous individuals.

According to police, Claiborne "false scanned items and gave them to currently unknown accomplices."

The affidavit said that "Claiborne false scanned the stolen items by using a default bar code numerous times. On 3/3/16, Claiborne had numerous individuals come through his line, and would check them out at his register using a default serial number over and over. On video it appeared that each item was being scanned individually."

However, store management learned the items were not being scanned and he was allowing the individuals to walk out without paying for the items and was not charging the items.

According to police, it was a security guard on the property that noticed the same man coming into the store and purchasing multiple baskets full of items that looked suspicious. It was this activity that led to Claiborne getting caught.

On Claiborne's last day of work, March 3, over $500 worth of items were taken.

Additionally, he enabled another co-worker to steal merchandise from the store on his last day of work as well. The co-worker provided a statement to the police saying "If he (Claiborne) never came to me, I never would have thought about doing it."

Claiborne is charged with two counts of theft of property from $500-$1,000 and two counts criminal attempt of theft of property $500-$1,000, and criminal conspiracy.

He is currently in Shelby County Jail on a $1,000 bond. He is scheduled to be back in court on May 11.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.