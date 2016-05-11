Police search for man accused of exposing himself to teenager

Memphis police are searching for a man they said exposed himself to a 16-year-old at a business in the 3800 block of East Shelby Drive.

On Sunday, April 24, police responded to a call at 9:30 a.m. where officers were told a man sat in the rear of the dining area near the bathrooms and began a conversation with the 16-year-old while she was on her break. During the conversation, police said the man exposed himself to the teenager.

The 16-year-old told the manager of the business and the man ran out.

He drove away in a black or dark colored car.

The man is described as black male, between 30-40 years old, 5'9'', approximately 235 lbs, bald, wearing glasses, and was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes at the time of the incident.

If anyone can help identify the man, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

