Food, fun and wine this weekend in Lakeland

Hot air balloon rides, obstacle courses, music, food and fun are all a part of a big weekend in Lakeland.

Delta Blues Winery (6586 Stewart Rd) will be hosting a family-fun event this Saturday, May 14 benefiting the Lakeland Education Foundation. With the weather cooperating (expect Mid 70s and mostly sunny skies), there will be plenty of outdoor activities including a 5, 20 and 50 miles bicycle "Tour de Lakeland," live bands, food trucks and of course wine tastings by Delta Blues.

To register for the hot air balloon rides or the bicycle tours, click here: mylakelandchamber.org

Gates open up at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Andrew Kozak

