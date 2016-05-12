12-year-old at the center of Amber Alert spotted in Memphis

A 12-year-old at the center of an Amber Alert has been spotted in Shelby County.

A level 2 Amber Alert was issued for Jamiria Murray of West Memphis, Arkansas on Wednesday.

According to Crittenden County Sheriff's Office, someone saw the girl at Elvis Presley Boulevard and Gill Avenue in Memphis around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The individual took two cellphone pictures of the girl and sent them to the sheriff's office. Murray's mother identified her daughter as the girl in the photos.

Murray was seen getting into a gold Nissan vehicle with Tennessee license plates.

Memphis police have checked the area, but have not located Murray or the vehicle at this time.

Jamiria Murray was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday leaving Wedlock Elementary, an alternative school in Edmonson. She was wearing blue jeans, a black short sleeve shirt, and black shoes.

She is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds with long braided hair.

