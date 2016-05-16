Man convicted of cocaine, dog fighting charges

It took a five day trial to put a Memphis man behind bars for conspiring to distribute drugs and money laundering on Monday. He also pleaded guilty to dog fighting on Friday, May 9, before those charges went to court.

Daniel Scott Sr., 51, is facing a minimum 10 years in prison and up to $10 million in fines for drug conspiracy after investigators said he conspired with several others to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine between March 2014 and May 2015. He was successful in distributing the cocaine with the others, and he also conspired, according to prosecutors with others to launder hundreds of thousands of dollars obtained from trafficking cocaine.

Scott faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000 for the money laundering.

In addition, he is facing up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000 for dog fighting conspiracy charges.

According to Edward L. Stanton III, U.S. Attorney for the Department of Justice, during the same time Scott was trafficking cocaine and laundering the money, he also conspired with others to locate and develop multiple properties to be used as staging areas for housing and training American Pit Bull Terriers. The properties would also be used to host dog fighting gambling shows. Pit bulls were also purchased, trained, and bred to be used in the dog fight gambling shows.

