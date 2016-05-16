Memphis kicks off 'Adopt-A-Park,' looking for volunteers

Community volunteers are being given the opportunity to help beautify any of the city's 167 neighborhood parks through Memphis City Beautiful's "Adopt-A-Park" program.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland kicked off the program on Friday.

The program is open to individuals, businesses, neighborhood groups, faith-based groups, youth groups, sororities/fraternities, schools or universities, and anyone who just wants to help take care of and make one of the parks beautiful.

According to Memphis City Beautiful's website, the "primary goal and purpose of the City of Memphis Adopt-A-Park program is to establish beautiful and well maintained parks, clean and free of litter. Adopt-a-Park energizes new neighborhood volunteers to participate in activities that build community support and advocacy for public parks and green spaces while creating a beautiful, cleaner environment for all to enjoy."

Volunteers may be asked to help the city remove litter, garden, mulch, and report unsafe conditions. In addition, volunteers can be on park watch and help be the "eyes and ears for your park." Volunteers can monitor and report any vandalism, suspicious activity, damaged property/equipment, graffiti, fallen trees, and other hazards.

Volunteers are asked to commit to a minimum of one year.

The program is being used in lieu of the regular city maintenance.

To volunteer, you can register to attend an information training session by May 31 by contacting Memphis City Beautiful at 901-522-1135. You can also learn more about the program and requirements, or register to volunteer online by clicking here:

